Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Rise 0.42% in Day Trading, Closes at $122.61

The price of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) closed at $122.61 in the last session, up 0.42% from day before closing price of $122.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560419 shares were traded. J stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at J’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. sold 6,666 shares for $115.10 per share. The transaction valued at 767,257 led to the insider holds 594,624 shares of the business.

Berryman Kevin C sold 1,500 shares of J for $171,375 on May 30. The President & CFO now owns 252,132 shares after completing the transaction at $114.25 per share. On May 15, another insider, DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 6,666 shares for $115.20 each. As a result, the insider received 767,923 and left with 601,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, J now has a Market Capitalization of 15.55B and an Enterprise Value of 18.52B. As of this moment, Jacobs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, J has reached a high of $138.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, J traded on average about 659.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 587.43k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.71M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for J as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.29M, compared to 1.3M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for J is 1.04, which was 0.95 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75. The current Payout Ratio is 15.70% for J, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.99 and a low estimate of $1.72, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $2.13 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $7.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.35. EPS for the following year is $8.38, with 16 analysts recommending between $9.64 and $8.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.95B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.14B to a low estimate of $3.4B. As of the current estimate, Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.83B, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.06B, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.46B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for J’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.92B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.53B and the low estimate is $14.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.