KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) closed at $14.36 down -4.20% from its previous closing price of $14.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7704688 shares were traded. BEKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of KE Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, New Street on May 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEKE now has a Market Capitalization of 18.03B and an Enterprise Value of 11.66B. As of this moment, KE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEKE has reached a high of $21.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BEKE has traded an average of 7.63M shares per day and 7.05M over the past ten days. A total of 1.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 711.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEKE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 24.6M with a Short Ratio of 24.60M, compared to 27.5M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.7B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.74B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, KE Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.91B, an estimated increase of 41.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.87B, an increase of 11.00% less than the figure of $41.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.55B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.72B, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.06B and the low estimate is $11.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.