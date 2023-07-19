Latch Inc. (LTCH) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) closed at $2.18 in the last session, down -2.24% from day before closing price of $2.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1494625 shares were traded. LTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LTCH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on July 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.15 from $3.25 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LTCH now has a Market Capitalization of 380.10M and an Enterprise Value of 376.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTCH has reached a high of $2.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1998, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9335.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LTCH traded on average about 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 174.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.54M. Insiders hold about 11.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.05% stake in the company. Shares short for LTCH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 5.79M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 4.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $17.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.7M to a low estimate of $16.7M. As of the current estimate, Latch Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.01M, an estimated increase of 92.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.45M, an increase of 109.40% over than the figure of $92.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.36M, up 114.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $185.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.1M and the low estimate is $185.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 108.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.