Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) closed at $1.52 in the last session, down -2.56% from day before closing price of $1.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11437722 shares were traded. LU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4700.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LU now has a Market Capitalization of 7.48B. As of this moment, Lufax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LU is 0.67, which has changed by -6,865.98% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,502.77% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LU has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5274, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9645.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LU traded on average about 9.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.20B. Insiders hold about 4.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 29.3M with a Short Ratio of 29.30M, compared to 23.82M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LU is 0.10, which was 1.52 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 97.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.54B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Lufax Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.28B, an estimated decrease of -37.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, down -30.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.35B and the low estimate is $5.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.