Mattel Inc. (MAT) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $20.87

As of close of business last night, Mattel Inc.’s stock clocked out at $20.87, down -2.89% from its previous closing price of $21.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5716898 shares were traded. MAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAT now has a Market Capitalization of 7.39B and an Enterprise Value of 9.51B. As of this moment, Mattel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAT has reached a high of $24.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAT traded 2.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 354.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 351.34M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MAT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.76M with a Short Ratio of 9.76M, compared to 11.62M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MAT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 20, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 1996 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

