Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $2.68

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) closed the day trading at $2.68 up 3.88% from the previous closing price of $2.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609378 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MBOT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 13, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $26 from $12 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBOT now has a Market Capitalization of 31.38M and an Enterprise Value of 26.71M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBOT has reached a high of $6.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3178, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0436.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MBOT traded about 4.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MBOT traded about 264.24k shares per day. A total of 8.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.65M. Insiders hold about 2.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MBOT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 350.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 630k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.21 and -$1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$0.68.