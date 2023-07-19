MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) closed at $58.45 up 1.48% from its previous closing price of $57.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536165 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 15, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Chen Bihua bought 800,000 shares for $50.00 per share. The transaction valued at 40,000,000 led to the insider holds 4,927,100 shares of the business.

Chen Bihua bought 450,000 shares of MLTX for $20,535,012 on Jun 26. The 10% Owner now owns 4,127,100 shares after completing the transaction at $45.63 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Chen Bihua, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 238,511 shares for $21.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,175,999 and bolstered with 3,677,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLTX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.02B and an Enterprise Value of 2.96B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLTX has reached a high of $60.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MLTX has traded an average of 746.02K shares per day and 654.83k over the past ten days. A total of 61.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.90M. Insiders hold about 7.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MLTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.16M with a Short Ratio of 6.16M, compared to 4.09M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.92% and a Short% of Float of 26.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.92 and -$2.74.