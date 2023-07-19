Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) closed the day trading at $1.59 down -4.22% from the previous closing price of $1.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1373854 shares were traded. NEGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NEGG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on February 06, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEGG now has a Market Capitalization of 600.64M and an Enterprise Value of 574.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEGG has reached a high of $4.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1650, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5093.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NEGG traded about 436.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NEGG traded about 1.08M shares per day. A total of 375.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.30M. Insiders hold about 52.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NEGG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 2.1M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 12.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72B, down -11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.