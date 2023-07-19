Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $2.52

As of close of business last night, Nikola Corporation’s stock clocked out at $2.52, up 8.15% from its previous closing price of $2.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 169982903 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NKLA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on May 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $1 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when RUSSELL MARK A sold 252,260 shares for $0.78 per share. The transaction valued at 196,886 led to the insider holds 1,632,657 shares of the business.

RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares of NKLA for $59,505 on May 11. The Director now owns 1,884,917 shares after completing the transaction at $0.79 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Lohscheller Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 27,863 shares for $2.11 each. As a result, the insider received 58,847 and left with 849,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKLA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.81B and an Enterprise Value of 2.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 33.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has reached a high of $8.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0753, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9714.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NKLA traded 60.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 118.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 549.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.62M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKLA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 128.79M with a Short Ratio of 128.79M, compared to 112.89M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.97% and a Short% of Float of 19.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $15.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $16M to a low estimate of $13.4M. As of the current estimate, Nikola Corporation’s year-ago sales were $18.13M, an estimated decrease of -14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.53M, an increase of 37.90% over than the figure of -$14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $165.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $143.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 181.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $512.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $816.6M and the low estimate is $336.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 257.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.