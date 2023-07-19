Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Stocks Reach New Highs at $442.68 During Trading Session

After finishing at $454.24 in the prior trading day, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) closed at $442.68, down -2.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1260146 shares were traded. NOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $460.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $440.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 587.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on May 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $450 from $580 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Perry David T sold 3,999 shares for $469.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,878,187 led to the insider holds 8,717 shares of the business.

Caylor Mark A sold 2,810 shares of NOC for $1,313,910 on Mar 03. The CVP & Pres, Mission Systems now owns 16,240 shares after completing the transaction at $467.58 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Ryan Lucy C, who serves as the Corp VP, Communications of the company, sold 553 shares for $460.33 each. As a result, the insider received 254,562 and left with 4,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOC now has a Market Capitalization of 67.23B and an Enterprise Value of 80.29B. As of this moment, Northrop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOC has reached a high of $556.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $429.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 448.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 478.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 687.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 677.52k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 152.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NOC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.27M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 0.81%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NOC’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.92, compared to 7.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58. The current Payout Ratio is 22.30% for NOC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:9035 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.5 and a low estimate of $5.17, while EPS last year was $6.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.74, with high estimates of $6.1 and low estimates of $5.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.85 and $21.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.6. EPS for the following year is $24.52, with 20 analysts recommending between $25.57 and $20.67.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $9.35B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.48B to a low estimate of $9.22B. As of the current estimate, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.8B, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.46B, an increase of 5.50% less than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.29B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.6B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.61B and the low estimate is $39.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.