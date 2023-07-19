Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $7.87 in the prior trading day, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) closed at $7.64, down -2.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20325367 shares were traded. NU stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6.10 from $7 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NU now has a Market Capitalization of 35.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.88.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NU is 1.18, which has changed by 6,536.80% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,502.77% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NU has reached a high of $8.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 28.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 20.56M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.71B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.18B. Insiders hold about 9.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 75.57M with a Short Ratio of 75.57M, compared to 77.94M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.74B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.68B. As of the current estimate, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 49.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.87B, an increase of 51.00% over than the figure of $49.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.83B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.79B, up 52.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.25B and the low estimate is $8.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.