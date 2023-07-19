Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) closed at $4.39 in the last session, up 1.74% from day before closing price of $4.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0750 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18652178 shares were traded. OPEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3350.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on April 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.70 from $3.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Wu Eric Chung-Wei sold 500,000 shares for $3.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,921,150 led to the insider holds 20,630,676 shares of the business.

WHEELER CARRIE sold 598,939 shares of OPEN for $1,708,114 on Jun 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 17,955,118 shares after completing the transaction at $2.85 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Meyer Megan D., who serves as the President, Sell Direct & Svcs. of the company, sold 46,313 shares for $2.85 each. As a result, the insider received 132,080 and left with 2,868,528 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPEN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.85B and an Enterprise Value of 5.59B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has reached a high of $6.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0112, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1159.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPEN traded on average about 25.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 25.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 641.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 537.71M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OPEN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 74.24M with a Short Ratio of 74.24M, compared to 73.06M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.44% and a Short% of Float of 14.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92B to a low estimate of $1.74B. As of the current estimate, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.2B, an estimated decrease of -56.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.4B, a decrease of -52.50% over than the figure of -$56.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $887.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.57B, down -50.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.83B and the low estimate is $5.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.