Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $32.36 in the prior trading day, Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) closed at $32.23, down -0.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1526123 shares were traded. OSTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSTK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $19 from $29 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Nickle Eric Glen sold 2,000 shares for $17.19 per share. The transaction valued at 34,380 led to the insider holds 15,434 shares of the business.

Corbus Barclay F sold 2,334 shares of OSTK for $49,364 on Feb 21. The Director now owns 50,273 shares after completing the transaction at $21.15 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Corbus Barclay F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 700 shares for $23.24 each. As a result, the insider received 16,268 and left with 49,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSTK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 1.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 45.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSTK has reached a high of $35.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.50M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OSTK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.24M, compared to 3.62M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.38% and a Short% of Float of 10.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $409.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $422.5M to a low estimate of $396.09M. As of the current estimate, Overstock.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $528.12M, an estimated decrease of -22.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $406.86M, a decrease of -14.00% over than the figure of -$22.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $451M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $345.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.93B, down -16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.