Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $1.15 in the prior trading day, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) closed at $1.07, down -6.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1041069 shares were traded. PRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRAX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Souza Marcio bought 10,000 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 10,587 led to the insider holds 45,002 shares of the business.

MITCHELL DEAN J bought 50,000 shares of PRAX for $41,815 on Mar 24. The Director now owns 75,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.84 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Souza Marcio, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 35,002 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,207 and bolstered with 35,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRAX now has a Market Capitalization of 137.54M and an Enterprise Value of 54.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 210.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 80.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRAX has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0757, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9333.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 911.76k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 119.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.24M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 4.41M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.67 and -$2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.38. EPS for the following year is -$2.01, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.02 and -$2.96.