QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) closed at $83.58 in the last session, up 0.54% from day before closing price of $83.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550589 shares were traded. QDEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QDEL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $125 from $90 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when BUECHLER KENNETH F sold 8,081 shares for $90.26 per share. The transaction valued at 729,366 led to the insider holds 70,288 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QDEL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.57B and an Enterprise Value of 7.97B. As of this moment, QuidelOrtho’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QDEL has reached a high of $106.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QDEL traded on average about 355.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 399.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.89M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QDEL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 3.09M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $2.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.45 and $5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.32. EPS for the following year is $5.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.06 and $5.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $617.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $648.86M to a low estimate of $578M. As of the current estimate, QuidelOrtho Corporation’s year-ago sales were $613.4M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $665.09M, a decrease of -7.60% less than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $683.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $643.73M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QDEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.27B, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.08B and the low estimate is $2.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.