Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s stock clocked out at $128.34, up 1.87% from its previous closing price of $125.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 701908 shares were traded. RL stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $145 from $130 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Louvet Patrice sold 9,272 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,159,000 led to the insider holds 193,060 shares of the business.

Louvet Patrice sold 18,500 shares of RL for $2,312,500 on Jan 23. The President and CEO now owns 202,332 shares after completing the transaction at $125.00 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Louvet Patrice, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 18,500 shares for $120.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,220,000 and left with 220,832 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RL now has a Market Capitalization of 8.38B and an Enterprise Value of 9.69B. As of this moment, Ralph’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RL has reached a high of $132.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RL traded 987.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.57M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.81% stake in the company. Shares short for RL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.69M with a Short Ratio of 7.69M, compared to 6.9M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.78% and a Short% of Float of 26.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.00, RL has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.22 and a low estimate of $2.02, while EPS last year was $1.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.34, with high estimates of $2.47 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.19 and $8.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.35. EPS for the following year is $10.51, with 17 analysts recommending between $11.94 and $9.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.49B, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.59B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.44B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.12B and the low estimate is $6.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.