Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) closed the day trading at $27.10 down -2.06% from the previous closing price of $27.67. On the day, 542345 shares were traded. REYN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of REYN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Mayrhofer Chris bought 5,000 shares for $26.98 per share. The transaction valued at 134,912 led to the insider holds 9,975 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REYN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.69B and an Enterprise Value of 7.79B. As of this moment, Reynolds’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.37.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REYN is 0.47, which has changed by -457.75% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,502.77% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REYN has reached a high of $32.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, REYN traded about 310.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, REYN traded about 350.64k shares per day. A total of 209.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.20M. Insiders hold about 74.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.20% stake in the company. Shares short for REYN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 2.39M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.38%.

Dividends & Splits

REYN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.92, up from 0.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $934.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $949.19M to a low estimate of $924M. As of the current estimate, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s year-ago sales were $896M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $968.9M, an increase of 0.20% less than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $991.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $947.34M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REYN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.01B and the low estimate is $3.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.