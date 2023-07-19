Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) closed at $2.21 in the last session, up 5.24% from day before closing price of $2.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11035850 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RGTI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Fitzgerald Alissa sold 8,000 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 10,240 led to the insider holds 140,810 shares of the business.

Fitzgerald Alissa sold 40,447 shares of RGTI for $57,030 on Jun 12. The Director now owns 26,989 shares after completing the transaction at $1.41 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Fitzgerald Alissa, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 10,240 and left with 67,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGTI now has a Market Capitalization of 286.91M and an Enterprise Value of 202.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGTI has reached a high of $5.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0674, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0458.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RGTI traded on average about 3.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 124.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.76M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RGTI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.35M with a Short Ratio of 5.35M, compared to 6.12M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Rigetti Computing Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.13M, an estimated increase of 28.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.4M, an increase of 21.30% less than the figure of $28.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.1M, down -5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.5M and the low estimate is $14.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.