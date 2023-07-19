Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) was $18.28 for the day, down -1.08% from the previous closing price of $18.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20861786 shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RIOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Yi Soo il Benjamin sold 485,884 shares for $11.78 per share. The transaction valued at 5,724,383 led to the insider holds 2,830,884 shares of the business.

Jackman William Richard sold 371,471 shares of RIOT for $4,505,943 on Jun 02. The EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 634,918 shares after completing the transaction at $12.13 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Yi Soo il Benjamin, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 274,696 shares for $12.02 each. As a result, the insider received 3,301,846 and left with 3,316,768 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIOT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.26B and an Enterprise Value of 3.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -195.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $20.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.10.

Shares Statistics:

RIOT traded an average of 24.07M shares per day over the past three months and 34.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.57M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 28.45M with a Short Ratio of 28.45M, compared to 23.64M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.97% and a Short% of Float of 16.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$2.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.86 and -$1.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.97M to a low estimate of $73.56M. As of the current estimate, Riot Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.95M, an estimated increase of 20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.03M, an increase of 73.60% over than the figure of $20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $119.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.65M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $422.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $326.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $373.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.17M, up 44.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $520.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $794.2M and the low estimate is $381.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.