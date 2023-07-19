Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $7.74

As of close of business last night, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.74, down -3.25% from its previous closing price of $8.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650549 shares were traded. TERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.66.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TERN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.70 and its Current Ratio is at 24.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on June 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Lu Hongbo bought 758,620 shares for $7.25 per share. The transaction valued at 5,499,995 led to the insider holds 4,340,212 shares of the business.

Vivo Opportunity, LLC bought 758,620 shares of TERN for $5,499,995 on Dec 23. The 10% Owner now owns 4,340,212 shares after completing the transaction at $7.25 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 137,931 shares for $7.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,000 and bolstered with 4,882,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TERN now has a Market Capitalization of 438.70M and an Enterprise Value of 142.22M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 337.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TERN has reached a high of $14.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TERN traded 797.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 610.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.95M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TERN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.33M with a Short Ratio of 4.33M, compared to 3.12M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.64% and a Short% of Float of 12.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$1.41, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$1.91.