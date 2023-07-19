The Boeing Company (BA) Decline -0.14% in Day Trading, Closes at $211.57

The price of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) closed at $211.57 in the last session, down -0.14% from day before closing price of $211.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5882749 shares were traded. BA stock price reached its highest trading level at $213.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $209.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when McKenzie Howard E sold 412 shares for $204.36 per share. The transaction valued at 84,196 led to the insider holds 17,181 shares of the business.

CALHOUN DAVID L bought 25,000 shares of BA for $3,972,028 on Nov 04. The President & CEO now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $158.88 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,285 shares for $157.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 201,861 and bolstered with 2,917 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BA now has a Market Capitalization of 127.28B and an Enterprise Value of 167.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 282.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BA has reached a high of $223.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 209.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 193.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BA traded on average about 5.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.87M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 602.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 601.06M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.99M with a Short Ratio of 7.99M, compared to 9.02M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Earnings Estimates

