The Gap Inc. (GPS) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5598753 shares were traded. GPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.15.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 19, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Barbeito Horacio sold 790 shares for $7.89 per share. The transaction valued at 6,232 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Breitbard Mark sold 22,918 shares of GPS for $201,268 on Mar 24. The President & CEO, Gap Brand now owns 123,985 shares after completing the transaction at $8.78 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Breitbard Mark, who serves as the President & CEO, Gap Brand of the company, sold 3,457 shares for $9.59 each. As a result, the insider received 33,153 and left with 123,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.40B and an Enterprise Value of 8.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPS has reached a high of $15.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 367.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.11M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GPS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 36.27M with a Short Ratio of 36.27M, compared to 40.53M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.85% and a Short% of Float of 23.23%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GPS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.60, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.64B to a low estimate of $3.5B. As of the current estimate, The Gap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.86B, an estimated decrease of -7.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, down -4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.53B and the low estimate is $14.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.