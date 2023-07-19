The Kroger Co. (KR)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) was $46.21 for the day, down -0.71% from the previous closing price of $46.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3845358 shares were traded. KR stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Massa Timothy A sold 23,000 shares for $47.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,102,873 led to the insider holds 194,956 shares of the business.

Wheatley Christine S sold 25,000 shares of KR for $1,187,225 on Apr 20. The Group Vice President now owns 126,866 shares after completing the transaction at $47.49 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Kimball Kenneth C, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 29,024 shares for $48.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,404,471 and left with 90,732 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KR now has a Market Capitalization of 33.17B and an Enterprise Value of 49.84B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KR has reached a high of $52.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.46.

Shares Statistics:

KR traded an average of 5.22M shares per day over the past three months and 4.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 717.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 712.73M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 16.73M with a Short Ratio of 16.73M, compared to 16.38M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, KR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.98. The current Payout Ratio is 28.10% for KR, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 13, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.57 and $4.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.52. EPS for the following year is $4.51, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.76 and $4.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.98B to a low estimate of $33.72B. As of the current estimate, The Kroger Co.’s year-ago sales were $34.64B, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $148.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $151.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.26B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $151.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $158.81B and the low estimate is $147.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.