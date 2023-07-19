The Southern Company (SO)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $70.18 in the prior trading day, The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) closed at $69.09, down -1.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3605641 shares were traded. SO stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Kuczynski Stephen E sold 5,000 shares for $70.58 per share. The transaction valued at 352,900 led to the insider holds 131,284 shares of the business.

Kuczynski Stephen E sold 5,000 shares of SO for $357,400 on Jun 12. The CEO, Southern Nuclear now owns 136,284 shares after completing the transaction at $71.48 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, FANNING THOMAS A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $70.76 each. As a result, the insider received 3,538,000 and left with 844,239 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SO now has a Market Capitalization of 75.34B and an Enterprise Value of 134.83B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.96.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SO is 0.50, which has changed by -260.78% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,502.77% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SO has reached a high of $80.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.04M with a Short Ratio of 11.04M, compared to 13.52M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SO’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.72, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.24. The current Payout Ratio is 87.50% for SO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2001 when the company split stock in a 10000:6109 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.65 and $3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.6. EPS for the following year is $4.03, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $6.89B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.39B to a low estimate of $6.28B. As of the current estimate, The Southern Company’s year-ago sales were $7.21B, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.37B, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.42B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.28B, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.63B and the low estimate is $23.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.