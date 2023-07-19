This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: DTE Energy Company (DTE)

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) closed the day trading at $109.31 down -1.22% from the previous closing price of $110.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 887236 shares were traded. DTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.66.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DTE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on June 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $124 from $129 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Muschong Lisa A. sold 700 shares for $110.41 per share. The transaction valued at 77,287 led to the insider holds 5,455 shares of the business.

Myrick Tracy J sold 585 shares of DTE for $64,338 on Jun 06. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 992 shares after completing the transaction at $109.98 per share. On May 05, another insider, Chavez JoAnn, who serves as the Sr VP & Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $113.09 each. As a result, the insider received 452,360 and left with 14,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DTE now has a Market Capitalization of 22.53B and an Enterprise Value of 42.01B. As of this moment, DTE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DTE has reached a high of $136.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DTE traded about 1.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DTE traded about 1.02M shares per day. A total of 206.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.49M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DTE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.13M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Dividends & Splits

DTE’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.81, up from 3.67 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20. The current Payout Ratio is 64.90% for DTE, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1175:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.08, with high estimates of $2.59 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.3 and $6.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.23. EPS for the following year is $6.68, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.84 and $6.36.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $4.14B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.29B to a low estimate of $1.39B. As of the current estimate, DTE Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $4.92B, an estimated decrease of -15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.36B, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of -$15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.18B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.23B, down -6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.83B and the low estimate is $14.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.