Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) closed the day trading at $19.57 down -0.15% from the previous closing price of $19.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1475993 shares were traded. MODG stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MODG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Ogunlesi Adebayo O. bought 100,000 shares for $19.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,944,720 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

BREWER OLIVER G III bought 6,400 shares of MODG for $109,184 on May 31. The President and CEO now owns 837,556 shares after completing the transaction at $17.06 per share. On May 26, another insider, BREWER OLIVER G III, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 8,600 shares for $17.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 147,760 and bolstered with 831,156 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MODG now has a Market Capitalization of 3.63B and an Enterprise Value of 7.31B. As of this moment, Topgolf’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MODG has reached a high of $25.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MODG traded about 2.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MODG traded about 1.91M shares per day. A total of 185.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.49M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MODG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.16M with a Short Ratio of 14.16M, compared to 14.43M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.63% and a Short% of Float of 9.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.12B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 13.10% over than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MODG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.15B and the low estimate is $4.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.