Understanding CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)’s financial health through ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571042 shares were traded. CNEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1877 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1750.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNEY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNEY now has a Market Capitalization of 9.55M and an Enterprise Value of -4.29M. As of this moment, CN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNEY has reached a high of $2.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2067, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7387.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNEY traded about 768.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNEY traded about 1.31M shares per day. A total of 42.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.06M. Insiders hold about 23.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CNEY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 305.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 261.06k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.