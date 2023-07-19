Unity Software Inc. (U) Records 11.63 million Shares Traded, Reaches $47.68 High

After finishing at $46.08 in the prior trading day, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) closed at $47.13, up 2.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11626915 shares were traded. U stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of U by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Bar-Zeev Tomer sold 75,000 shares for $45.82 per share. The transaction valued at 3,436,347 led to the insider holds 1,376,459 shares of the business.

Helgason David sold 12,500 shares of U for $543,144 on Jul 03. The Director now owns 9,130,780 shares after completing the transaction at $43.45 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Carpenter Carol W., who serves as the SVP & Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $43.50 each. As a result, the insider received 87,000 and left with 387,928 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, U now has a Market Capitalization of 17.85B and an Enterprise Value of 19.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $58.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 13.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 375.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.20M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of Jun 29, 2023 were 20.53M with a Short Ratio of 20.53M, compared to 20.65M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $517.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $557M to a low estimate of $511M. As of the current estimate, Unity Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.04M, an estimated increase of 74.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $550.1M, an increase of 70.40% less than the figure of $74.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $629M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522.74M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 54.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.