Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

In the latest session, Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) closed at $14.47 up 0.77% from its previous closing price of $14.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702190 shares were traded. DEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.35B and an Enterprise Value of 2.56B. As of this moment, Easterly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 85.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEA has reached a high of $20.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DEA has traded an average of 852.56K shares per day and 680.03k over the past ten days. A total of 91.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.47M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DEA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.71M with a Short Ratio of 5.71M, compared to 6.29M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.11% and a Short% of Float of 8.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DEA is 1.06, from 1.06 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.37.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $71.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $72.59M to a low estimate of $69.01M. As of the current estimate, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.76M, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.66M, a decrease of -5.60% less than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.33M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $276.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $285.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.61M, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $293.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $299.65M and the low estimate is $285.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.