Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

In the latest session, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) closed at $52.78 down -3.17% from its previous closing price of $54.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1583482 shares were traded. FR stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.16.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when MUSIL SCOTT A sold 7,600 shares for $52.28 per share. The transaction valued at 397,328 led to the insider holds 81,078 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.98B and an Enterprise Value of 9.02B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.90.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FR is 0.99, which has changed by 929.80% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,502.77% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FR has reached a high of $55.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FR has traded an average of 801.57K shares per day and 1.06M over the past ten days. A total of 132.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.68M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.94M, compared to 3.15M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FR is 1.28, from 1.21 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.30.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.33, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $148.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $152.6M to a low estimate of $146.83M. As of the current estimate, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.05M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $151.64M, an increase of 13.30% less than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $148M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $630.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $593M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $607.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $539.93M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $659.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $699M and the low estimate is $623M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.