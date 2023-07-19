Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)

In the latest session, Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) closed at $67.48 down -5.42% from its previous closing price of $71.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 704858 shares were traded. OMCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Omnicell Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when MELLON CHRISTINE MARIE sold 7,951 shares for $73.14 per share. The transaction valued at 581,568 led to the insider holds 14,876 shares of the business.

LIPPS RANDALL A bought 4,000 shares of OMCL for $295,040 on Jun 08. The CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 318,768 shares after completing the transaction at $73.76 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Bauer Joanne B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,115 shares for $54.24 each. As a result, the insider received 711,333 and left with 28,096 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMCL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.04B and an Enterprise Value of 3.31B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMCL has reached a high of $114.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OMCL has traded an average of 383.13K shares per day and 336.97k over the past ten days. A total of 44.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.38M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OMCL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 3.2M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.12% and a Short% of Float of 7.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $284.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $287.4M to a low estimate of $280.77M. As of the current estimate, Omnicell Inc.’s year-ago sales were $331.69M, an estimated decrease of -14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $298.2M, a decrease of -17.90% less than the figure of -$14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $309M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $288.01M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, down -9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.