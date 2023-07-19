Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) closed at $17.31 up 1.76% from its previous closing price of $17.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519939 shares were traded. VERA stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.00.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vera Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $33 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Grant Sean bought 5,000 shares for $16.60 per share. The transaction valued at 83,000 led to the insider holds 5,992 shares of the business.

COMMODORE CAPITAL LP bought 448,217 shares of VERA for $6,799,004 on Jun 20. The 10% Owner now owns 5,450,000 shares after completing the transaction at $15.17 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, SEIDENBERG BETH C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,300 shares for $7.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,651 and bolstered with 1,949,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERA now has a Market Capitalization of 766.16M and an Enterprise Value of 599.69M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERA has reached a high of $23.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VERA has traded an average of 680.47K shares per day and 438.27k over the past ten days. A total of 37.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.24M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VERA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.45M with a Short Ratio of 3.45M, compared to 2.86M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.79% and a Short% of Float of 10.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.07 and -$3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.86. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.41 and -$4.32.