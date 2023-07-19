Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Records 9.24% Price increase in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) was $2.72 for the day, up 9.24% from the previous closing price of $2.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2545588 shares were traded. BBIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBIG now has a Market Capitalization of 35.36M and an Enterprise Value of 38.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $38.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0998, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.3642.

Shares Statistics:

BBIG traded an average of 863.49K shares per day over the past three months and 3.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 1.88M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.60% and a Short% of Float of 9.60%.