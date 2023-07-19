Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $5.78

As of close of business last night, Vuzix Corporation’s stock clocked out at $5.78, down -1.37% from its previous closing price of $5.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 985273 shares were traded. VUZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VUZI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Harned Timothy Heydenreich bought 2,500 shares for $3.82 per share. The transaction valued at 9,539 led to the insider holds 146,711 shares of the business.

Travers Paul J bought 2,557 shares of VUZI for $9,895 on Mar 14. The President and CEO now owns 2,830,170 shares after completing the transaction at $3.87 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Travers Paul J, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,600 shares for $3.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,958 and bolstered with 2,827,613 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VUZI now has a Market Capitalization of 365.41M and an Enterprise Value of 302.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VUZI has reached a high of $10.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VUZI traded 930.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 839.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.10M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VUZI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.85M with a Short Ratio of 14.85M, compared to 15.24M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.49% and a Short% of Float of 28.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $4.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.5M to a low estimate of $4M. As of the current estimate, Vuzix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.01M, an estimated increase of 42.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.59M, an increase of 32.30% less than the figure of $42.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VUZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.84M, up 52.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 66.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.