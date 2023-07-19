Wayfair Inc. (W) Stock Closes up 1.20% on Tuesday Trading

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) closed the day trading at $71.45 up 1.20% from the previous closing price of $70.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3347354 shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.25.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of W, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Tan Fiona sold 24,069 shares for $64.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,543,480 led to the insider holds 77,238 shares of the business.

Oblak Steve sold 22,193 shares of W for $1,423,060 on Jul 05. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 242,550 shares after completing the transaction at $64.12 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Netzer Thomas, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 21,241 shares for $64.11 each. As a result, the insider received 1,361,865 and left with 109,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, W now has a Market Capitalization of 8.02B and an Enterprise Value of 10.98B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $76.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, W traded about 5.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, W traded about 5.31M shares per day. A total of 110.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.06M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.60% stake in the company. Shares short for W as of Jun 29, 2023 were 25.08M with a Short Ratio of 25.08M, compared to 23.84M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.33% and a Short% of Float of 47.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$1.37, while EPS last year was -$1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.06 and -$4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.66, with 30 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$3.41.

Revenue Estimates

29 analysts predict $3.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.33B to a low estimate of $2.98B. As of the current estimate, Wayfair Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.28B, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.88B, an increase of 1.20% over than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.59B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.22B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.88B and the low estimate is $11.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.