Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Stocks Reach New Highs at $155.11 During Trading Session

After finishing at $151.70 in the prior trading day, Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) closed at $155.11, up 2.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 898716 shares were traded. WHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $155.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $151.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $160 from $170 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Puente Juan Carlos sold 420 shares for $134.16 per share. The transaction valued at 56,347 led to the insider holds 17,699 shares of the business.

Conley Christopher S sold 1,535 shares of WHR for $225,952 on Feb 14. The Vice President and Controller now owns 2,384 shares after completing the transaction at $147.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WHR now has a Market Capitalization of 8.49B and an Enterprise Value of 15.42B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WHR has reached a high of $178.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 141.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 715.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 645.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.15M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WHR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.09M with a Short Ratio of 4.09M, compared to 4.26M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.46% and a Short% of Float of 8.83%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WHR’s forward annual dividend rate was 7.00, compared to 7.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.48.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.44 and a low estimate of $3.27, while EPS last year was $5.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.54, with high estimates of $5.53 and low estimates of $3.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.12 and $14.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.97. EPS for the following year is $17.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $22 and $14.5.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.8B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.89B to a low estimate of $4.68B. As of the current estimate, Whirlpool Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.1B, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.79B, a decrease of -7.10% less than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.66B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.72B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.6B and the low estimate is $15.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.