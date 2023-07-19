Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) closed at $228.35 in the last session, down -0.56% from day before closing price of $229.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588390 shares were traded. WTW stock price reached its highest trading level at $229.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $226.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WTW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 20, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $251.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Gebauer Julie Jarecke sold 2,000 shares for $231.69 per share. The transaction valued at 463,384 led to the insider holds 75,240 shares of the business.

Pullum Anne sold 5,000 shares of WTW for $1,122,230 on Jun 07. The Head of Europe now owns 12,791 shares after completing the transaction at $224.45 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Gebauer Julie Jarecke, who serves as the Head of Health, Wealth &Career of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $218.35 each. As a result, the insider received 545,868 and left with 77,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Willis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTW has reached a high of $258.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $191.06.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 107.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.95M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.58 and a low estimate of $2.2, while EPS last year was $2.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.22, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.05 and $13.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.36. EPS for the following year is $16.98, with 18 analysts recommending between $17.9 and $16.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $2.1B. As of the current estimate, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s year-ago sales were $2.03B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.07B, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.02B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.87B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.97B and the low estimate is $9.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.