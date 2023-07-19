Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Stocks Hit Low of $66.74 Before Closing at $66.75

In the latest session, Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) closed at $66.75 down -2.84% from its previous closing price of $68.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1025085 shares were traded. WGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Winnebago Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when West Christopher David sold 7,210 shares for $56.61 per share. The transaction valued at 408,158 led to the insider holds 25,383 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WGO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.02B and an Enterprise Value of 2.42B. As of this moment, Winnebago’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WGO has reached a high of $70.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WGO has traded an average of 439.83K shares per day and 442.33k over the past ten days. A total of 30.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.08M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.01% stake in the company. Shares short for WGO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.26M with a Short Ratio of 6.26M, compared to 6.08M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.71% and a Short% of Float of 26.24%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WGO is 1.08, from 0.99 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.09. The current Payout Ratio is 10.80% for WGO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 07, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $3.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8 and $6.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.6. EPS for the following year is $7.54, with 11 analysts recommending between $8.5 and $6.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $808.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $895.5M to a low estimate of $653.65M. As of the current estimate, Winnebago Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated decrease of -31.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $859.95M, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$31.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $971M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $673.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.96B, down -28.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.08B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.