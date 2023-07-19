Xylem Inc. (XYL) expected to report EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) closed at $110.91 up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $110.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1017677 shares were traded. XYL stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.39.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Xylem Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 117.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on June 29, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $121.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Decker Patrick sold 99,649 shares for $111.62 per share. The transaction valued at 11,122,887 led to the insider holds 287,564 shares of the business.

Decker Patrick sold 56,298 shares of XYL for $5,527,837 on Mar 13. The President & CEO now owns 287,564 shares after completing the transaction at $98.19 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Yarkadas Hayati, who serves as the SVP & President, EU, WI & GLS of the company, sold 15,942 shares for $100.43 each. As a result, the insider received 1,601,009 and left with 12,146 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XYL now has a Market Capitalization of 26.55B and an Enterprise Value of 27.66B. As of this moment, Xylem’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XYL has reached a high of $118.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XYL has traded an average of 2.18M shares per day and 1.1M over the past ten days. A total of 239.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XYL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 8.28M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for XYL is 1.32, from 1.23 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.07. EPS for the following year is $3.59, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.88 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.67B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Xylem Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated increase of 22.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2B, an increase of 45.20% over than the figure of $22.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XYL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.52B, up 29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.41B and the low estimate is $8.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.