Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) closed at $26.65 in the last session, down -3.13% from day before closing price of $27.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 559691 shares were traded. ZNTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.62.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZNTL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Matrix Capital Management Comp bought 4,760,000 shares for $22.66 per share. The transaction valued at 107,861,600 led to the insider holds 13,959,973 shares of the business.

Gallagher Cam sold 27,768 shares of ZNTL for $729,506 on May 31. The President now owns 463,502 shares after completing the transaction at $26.27 per share. On May 26, another insider, Bunker Kevin D., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $30.02 each. As a result, the insider received 2,401,248 and left with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZNTL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.88B and an Enterprise Value of 1.53B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $32.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZNTL traded on average about 978.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 396.52k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.72M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.09% stake in the company. Shares short for ZNTL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.5M with a Short Ratio of 14.50M, compared to 12.3M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.57% and a Short% of Float of 28.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.9 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.04, with high estimates of -$0.79 and low estimates of -$1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.57 and -$4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.23. EPS for the following year is -$4.41, with 11 analysts recommending between -$3.59 and -$5.8.