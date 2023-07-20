7 analysts offer recommendations for Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) stock

The price of Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) closed at $15.77 in the last session, down -0.82% from day before closing price of $15.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1365534 shares were traded. XRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.73.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Morno-Wade Suzan sold 5,980 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 95,680 led to the insider holds 55,449 shares of the business.

Morno-Wade Suzan sold 11,000 shares of XRX for $175,615 on Jun 14. The EVP & CHRO now owns 61,429 shares after completing the transaction at $15.96 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Gueden Jacques-Edouard, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $15.61 each. As a result, the insider received 156,100 and left with 28,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XRX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.48B and an Enterprise Value of 5.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XRX has reached a high of $19.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XRX traded on average about 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 156.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.99M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.50% stake in the company. Shares short for XRX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.45M with a Short Ratio of 10.45M, compared to 9.9M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.66% and a Short% of Float of 9.20%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for XRX is 1.00, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.78.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 5 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.73B. As of the current estimate, Xerox Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.11B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.93B and the low estimate is $6.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.