Aegon N.V. (AEG) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.2

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) closed the day trading at $5.20 down -0.95% from the previous closing price of $5.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1680063 shares were traded. AEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AEG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEG now has a Market Capitalization of 10.12B and an Enterprise Value of 10.89B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEG has reached a high of $5.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AEG traded about 1.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AEG traded about 1.45M shares per day. A total of 2.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.86B. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AEG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 2.13M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

AEG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.34, up from 0.23 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.39.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.41B, up 21.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.65B and the low estimate is $27.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.