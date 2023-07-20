AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) closed at $1.31 in the last session, up 0.77% from day before closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561295 shares were traded. AGBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2904.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AGBA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGBA now has a Market Capitalization of 82.33M and an Enterprise Value of 84.93M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGBA has reached a high of $11.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5413, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5210.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AGBA traded on average about 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 159.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.17M. Insiders hold about 91.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AGBA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 80.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 174.09k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.