Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Records -5.00% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) was $342.58 for the day, down -5.00% from the previous closing price of $360.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$18.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1272160 shares were traded. ALGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $355.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $340.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $307 from $165 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Dallas Kevin J bought 7,000 shares for $285.26 per share. The transaction valued at 1,996,800 led to the insider holds 12,246 shares of the business.

HOGAN JOSEPH M bought 2,928 shares of ALGN for $999,912 on Feb 08. The President and CEO now owns 188,417 shares after completing the transaction at $341.50 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Morici John, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 587 shares for $341.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,660 and bolstered with 8,204 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALGN now has a Market Capitalization of 26.21B and an Enterprise Value of 25.46B. As of this moment, Align’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 84.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGN has reached a high of $371.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $172.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 318.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 275.27.

Shares Statistics:

ALGN traded an average of 711.62K shares per day over the past three months and 680.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.55M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.73M, compared to 2.61M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.06 and a low estimate of $2.01, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.16, with high estimates of $2.24 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.5 and $8.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.31. EPS for the following year is $9.89, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.15 and $9.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $983.24M. As of the current estimate, Align Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $969.55M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $991.58M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $962.18M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.73B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.57B and the low estimate is $4.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.