AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Stock Closes down -3.95% on Wednesday Trading

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) closed the day trading at $3.40 down -3.95% from the previous closing price of $3.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1001002 shares were traded. ALVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALVR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Brainard Diana sold 5,275 shares for $3.05 per share. The transaction valued at 16,063 led to the insider holds 915,641 shares of the business.

Sinha Vikas sold 2,983 shares of ALVR for $9,084 on Jul 05. The insider now owns 1,186,852 shares after completing the transaction at $3.05 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, GILEAD SCIENCES, INC., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,930,870 shares for $3.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,990,762 and bolstered with 16,635,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALVR now has a Market Capitalization of 386.20M and an Enterprise Value of 217.45M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALVR has reached a high of $10.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1123, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5633.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALVR traded about 597.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALVR traded about 658.83k shares per day. A total of 93.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.69M. Insiders hold about 21.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALVR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.28M with a Short Ratio of 7.28M, compared to 7.29M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.41% and a Short% of Float of 11.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.72. EPS for the following year is -$1.92, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.72 and -$2.11.