Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) closed at $22.14 in the last session, down -0.85% from day before closing price of $22.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1718255 shares were traded. AMLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when FRATES JAMES M sold 32,500 shares for $26.94 per share. The transaction valued at 875,451 led to the insider holds 55,676 shares of the business.

Yeramian Patrick D sold 11,965 shares of AMLX for $347,358 on May 15. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 208,417 shares after completing the transaction at $29.03 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Yeramian Patrick D, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 49,579 shares for $30.54 each. As a result, the insider received 1,513,942 and left with 208,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMLX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.49B and an Enterprise Value of 1.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMLX has reached a high of $41.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMLX traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.98M. Insiders hold about 23.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMLX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.18M with a Short Ratio of 9.18M, compared to 8.8M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.67% and a Short% of Float of 18.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $2.71, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $425.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $307.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $381.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.23M, up 1,617.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $620.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $729.12M and the low estimate is $494.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.