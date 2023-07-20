Analyst EPS estimates for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) stock

After finishing at $93.19 in the prior trading day, Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) closed at $92.15, down -1.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2543655 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CAH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Brennan Michelle bought 200 shares for $74.72 per share. The transaction valued at 14,944 led to the insider holds 3,324 shares of the business.

Brennan Michelle bought 200 shares of CAH for $15,260 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 3,124 shares after completing the transaction at $76.30 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Brennan Michelle, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150 shares for $79.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,961 and bolstered with 2,924 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAH now has a Market Capitalization of 23.46B and an Enterprise Value of 24.21B. As of this moment, Cardinal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAH has reached a high of $95.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 256.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.59M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CAH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.08M with a Short Ratio of 8.08M, compared to 5.87M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CAH’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.98, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.53. The current Payout Ratio is 112.30% for CAH, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 22, 2001 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.54 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.81 and $5.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.74. EPS for the following year is $6.59, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.73 and $5.99.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $52.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.17B to a low estimate of $51.34B. As of the current estimate, Cardinal Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.1B, an estimated increase of 11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.35B, an increase of 12.80% over than the figure of $11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.93B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $202.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $204.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $181.36B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $222.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $225.07B and the low estimate is $216.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.