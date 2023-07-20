Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO)

In the latest session, VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) closed at $7.50 up 1.63% from its previous closing price of $7.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 984846 shares were traded. VZIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of VIZIO Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 126.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Townsend Adam R. sold 46,901 shares for $6.54 per share. The transaction valued at 306,920 led to the insider holds 424,312 shares of the business.

Townsend Adam R. sold 21,130 shares of VZIO for $152,094 on May 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 471,213 shares after completing the transaction at $7.20 per share. On May 22, another insider, O’Donnell Michael Joseph, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 9,737 shares for $7.20 each. As a result, the insider received 70,058 and left with 159,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VZIO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.47B and an Enterprise Value of 1.14B. As of this moment, VIZIO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 150.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 55.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VZIO has reached a high of $13.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VZIO has traded an average of 667.41K shares per day and 1.22M over the past ten days. A total of 195.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.01M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VZIO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 2.31M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $380.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $407.5M to a low estimate of $356.4M. As of the current estimate, VIZIO Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $408.9M, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $454.33M, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $492.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $434.8M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VZIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.