Analysts provide stock recommendations for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) closed the day trading at $41.99 up 0.70% from the previous closing price of $41.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1441293 shares were traded. HALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HALO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 22.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 22.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when LaBarre Michael J. sold 10,000 shares for $40.43 per share. The transaction valued at 404,300 led to the insider holds 141,911 shares of the business.

LaBarre Michael J. sold 10,000 shares of HALO for $360,000 on Jun 21. The SVP, CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER now owns 141,911 shares after completing the transaction at $36.00 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, LaBarre Michael J., who serves as the SVP, CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $36.00 each. As a result, the insider received 360,000 and left with 141,911 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HALO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.53B and an Enterprise Value of 6.75B. As of this moment, Halozyme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 85.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HALO has reached a high of $59.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HALO traded about 1.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HALO traded about 1.23M shares per day. A total of 135.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.34M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.66% stake in the company. Shares short for HALO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.64M with a Short Ratio of 6.64M, compared to 6.96M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.04% and a Short% of Float of 5.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.72 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $3.65, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $2.72.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $199.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $210.25M to a low estimate of $190M. As of the current estimate, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $152.37M, an estimated increase of 30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.43M, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $229.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $217M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $832.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $799.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $822.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $660.12M, up 24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $768M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.