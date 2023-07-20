Analysts provide stock recommendations for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) closed the day trading at $4.54 up 0.89% from the previous closing price of $4.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723829 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OSUR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when McGrath Kenneth J bought 100,000 shares for $4.93 per share. The transaction valued at 492,810 led to the insider holds 285,512 shares of the business.

LANCASTER RONNY B bought 50,000 shares of OSUR for $200,000 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 104,782 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Aspinall Mara G., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $4.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,138 and bolstered with 77,218 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSUR now has a Market Capitalization of 332.61M and an Enterprise Value of 232.32M. As of this moment, OraSure’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSUR has reached a high of $7.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2900, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3543.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OSUR traded about 611.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OSUR traded about 521.19k shares per day. A total of 73.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.78M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OSUR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 1.4M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $63.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.93M to a low estimate of $62.2M. As of the current estimate, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.23M, an estimated decrease of -20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.16M, a decrease of -45.30% less than the figure of -$20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $330.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $311.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $321.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $387.48M, down -17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $192.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $211.97M and the low estimate is $164.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -40.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.